A Russell Kirk Buys 30,000 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,645.20. The trade was a 154.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.69 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $778.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 829,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 140,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 173,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 713,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

