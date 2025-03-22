8,611 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,611 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ePlus by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 6,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

