7,395 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Bought by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $64.19 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

