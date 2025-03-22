6,693 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,693 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $107.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

