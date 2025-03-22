60,481 Shares in Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:DSMC) Purchased by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:DSMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Separately, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter.

Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DSMC opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30. Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

About Distillate Small/Mid Cash Flow ETF

The Distillate Small\u002FMid Cash Flow ETF (DSMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US mid- and small-cap stocks selected based on free cash flow yield. DSMC was launched on Oct 5, 2022 and is managed by Distillate.

