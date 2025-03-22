51,214 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 437,691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 3,993 shares of company stock worth $89,682 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Regions Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
