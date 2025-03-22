4,477 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,451.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,713.47. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,011 shares of company stock valued at $45,750,733 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GTLB opened at $50.95 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.