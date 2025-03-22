42-coin (42) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122.77

42-coin (42) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $122.77 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $155,856.95 or 1.86432996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00108109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00008026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000005 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

