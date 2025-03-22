34,745 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

