33,170 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $113.71 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.84 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

