2,878 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

AEM opened at $104.33 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

