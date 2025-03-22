2,860 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

