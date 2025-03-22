2,054 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $140.90 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

