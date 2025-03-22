200,000 Shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Bought by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. Travelzoo accounts for 1.4% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Travelzoo by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,064,080. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Travelzoo

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

