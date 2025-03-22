18,728 Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.4 %

Birkenstock stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

