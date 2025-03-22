18,661 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,344,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,379,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.