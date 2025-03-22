1,762 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 438.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.58 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

