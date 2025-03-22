1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
TG Therapeutics stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TG Therapeutics Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
