1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,953,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Fluor by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after buying an additional 412,312 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 973,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,458,000 after purchasing an additional 193,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

