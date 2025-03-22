1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $351.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

