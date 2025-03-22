1,535 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.65 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

