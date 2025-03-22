1,191 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. This represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC
Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:MMC opened at $232.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.10 and its 200 day moving average is $223.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $241.84.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marsh & McLennan Companies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.