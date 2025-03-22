105,606 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.