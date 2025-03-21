Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

