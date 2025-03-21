Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director John B. Bode Acquires 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,400. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZVRA stock remained flat at $8.01 during trading on Friday. 1,681,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,031. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 282,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,384 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,577,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

