Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.35. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 15,085 shares traded.

Zentek Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.33.

About Zentek

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.