Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Zai Lab worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after buying an additional 2,232,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,436,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,115 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $46,172,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 984,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.8 %

ZLAB opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.08. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,537.44. The trade was a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,127 shares of company stock worth $4,139,672. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.