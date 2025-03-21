Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $61.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

