Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for KEYS Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.