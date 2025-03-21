Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for IBKR Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

