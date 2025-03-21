Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CMC Q3 Earnings

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

CMC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

