Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for FAF Q1 Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:FAF opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

