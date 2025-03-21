Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

