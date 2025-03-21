Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,497,267 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497,267 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises 0.1% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 3.19% of DBV Technologies worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 11.4 %

DBV Technologies Profile

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.71.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

