Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 227,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 139,921 shares.The stock last traded at $5.08 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Yatsen Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $489.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yatsen by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yatsen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Yatsen by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, Gal√Énic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

