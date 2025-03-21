Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 227,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 139,921 shares.The stock last traded at $5.08 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Yatsen Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $489.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -2.56.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yatsen by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yatsen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Yatsen by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.