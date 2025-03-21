Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
UPGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Company Profile
