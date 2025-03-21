Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

UPGR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

