Xponance Inc. Sells 5,081 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 7,029.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $172,217,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $130,996,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 18,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,598,000 after purchasing an additional 683,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $168.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

