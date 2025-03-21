Xponance Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $315.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day moving average is $309.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.