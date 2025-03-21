Xponance Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

