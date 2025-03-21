Xponance Inc. Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $334.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $384.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.00 and a 200-day moving average of $306.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

