Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in PPL by 1,092.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $32,843.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,186.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

