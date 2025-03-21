Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,516 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

KHC stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.