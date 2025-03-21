Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,347 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE K opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $9,264,035.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,578,293.50. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,099,492. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

