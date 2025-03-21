XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa America

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPEV. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after buying an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 1,591,750 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

