Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 205407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,982,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 477,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 465,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

