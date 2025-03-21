Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WOR

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 90.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.