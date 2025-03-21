Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
WOR stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $274.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
