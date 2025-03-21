WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.87 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
