WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,344 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

