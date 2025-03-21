Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
