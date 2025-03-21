Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,928,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

